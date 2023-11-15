Chester man charged with shooting VSU police officer

ETTRICK – Police in Chesterfield County say they have a suspect in the weekend shooting of a Virginia State University police officer.

Deonta M. Blount, 21, of the 1500 block of Timsberry Circle in Chester, was picked up Tuesday night by county police and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said Blount was arrested without incident and is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Blount, who has no ties to VSU as a student or otherwise, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a police officer and a related weapons charge.

Officer Bruce Foster

Officer Bruce Foster, a five-year veteran of the campus police force, was shot while responding to a disturbance on Boisseau Street on the southwest side of the VSU campus. According to police reports, the dispute started somewhere on campus and had proceeded to a spot about 150 yards off campus when Foster intervened. He was speaking with one of the people in the group when Blount allegedly shot him.

Foster was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. Police and VSU say he remains hospitalized but now is in stable condition

“On behalf of the leadership of Virginia State University and the entire Trojan Family, we extend our gratitude to all law enforcement officials who were instrumental in the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of our VSU Police Officer, Bruce Foster,” Gwen Williams Dandridge, the university’s assistant vice president for communications, said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Foster is the first VSU Police officer to be shot in the line of duty.

