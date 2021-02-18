Chester man in custody after York cops hear shots, find teen lying wounded in street

Andrew Dys

A Chester man is in custody after York city police who heard gunshots Thursday morning found a teen had been hurt in a shooting, officials said.

The victim, 19, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, said Chief Andy Robinson of the York Police Department. The teen’s name has not been released.

A suspect, Eric Quantavious Bates, 21, of Chester, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Robinson and York police Detective Kevin Hoffman said.

York officers were on an unrelated call on McCorkle Street south of downtown when officers heard shots fired nearby and responded to Woodland Drive, Robinson said. Police saw two men running down Woodland Drive and heard the victim call out that he had been shot, Robinson said.

Some officers assisted the shooting victim while deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office and York police searched for the other man seen running from the scene, sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said.

A sheriff’s deputy caught Bates and took him into custody, Robinson said.

Investigators from patrol, detectives and York County forensics found shell casings in the street and a handgun nearby in some woods, Robinson said.

Details about a motive for the shooting have not been released.

Bates remains in the York County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

The charges carry a maximum of 35 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

