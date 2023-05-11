Chester man faces charges after eluding police, crashing on Interstate 95

CHESTER – A Chester man is facing charges Thursday after he tried to outrun a police pursuit and wound up crashing his car on Interstate 95 and snarling traffic for miles.

The pursuit started sometime after 7 a.m. Thursday when a Chesterfield Police officer attempted to stop the driver on Route 1 near Weir Road, Chesterfield Police spokesperson Liz Caroon said. With the officer in pursuit, the suspect vehicle turned off Route 1 onto West Hundred Road toward the interstate.

When he turned onto I-95, the driver went the wrong way up the exit ramp, and that was when the pursuit ended. Caroon said the car drove over a grassy median into the correct lane and got on I-95.

Moments after getting on I-95, the car ran off the road, overcorrected and then crashed.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan identified the driver as 52-year-old James Jermone Saunders of Chester. Saunders was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Shehan said state police were assisting Chesterfield County with the accident investigation.

Charges are pending against Saunders in both the crash and the pursuit.

Thursday morning’s pursuit was the second in 36 hours involving Chesterfield Police. Late in the evening of May 9, a chase that began on Willis Road in Chesterfield ended with a crash 15 miles to the south near Petersburg’s Poplar Lawn Park and the driver fleeing the scene. At last report, he was still at-large.

