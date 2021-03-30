A Chester man hid his state record lottery winner in an encyclopedia. Then cashed in.

John Marks
A Chester man hid a $2 million winning lottery ticket in an encyclopedia, lottery officials say. Then he cashed in.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Chester man is the first player in state history to win $2 million on a scratch-off. It’s the largest ever top prize offered by the state lottery.

The man told lottery officials he kept the $2 million winning Colossal Cash ticket in an encyclopedia for safe keeping a couple of days before taking it to Columbia to cash it, according to a release from the lottery.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” the man said, per the release Tuesday. “I haven’t slept much either.”

Odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2.64 million. Two more top prizes remain.

Kushi Food Mart in Chester sold the ticket. The store received a $20,000 commission.

The win continues a recent run of luck in the tri-county area. This month two separate wins, one in Fort Mill and another in Rock Hill, won players $25,000 per year for life in another lottery contest.

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.