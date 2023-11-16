Chester man who stole poppy collection box jailed

William McArd took the collection box from a McDonald's in Chester

A "despicable" man who stole a poppy appeal box from a McDonald's six days before Armistice Day has been jailed.

William McArd, 46, of no fixed address, admitted taking the Royal British Legion's charity box from the fast food outlet on Foregate Street, Chester, on 5 November, Cheshire Police said .

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison by magistrates.

Det Supt Helen Newman said he showed "shocking disrespect" to those who had served their country "so selflessly".

After the theft, McDonald's staff alerted police that McArd was back in the store on 12 November and he was arrested and charged with the offence.

As well as the 18 week-sentence for theft an eight-week suspended sentence was triggered from a previous offence so he was jailed for 26 weeks.

Chester magistrates also ordered him to pay £154 compensation.

Det Supt Newman added: "It is despicable to steal from any charity, but to steal a poppy appeal box six days before Armistice Day shows a truly shocking disrespect for all those brave people who have served their country so selflessly."

