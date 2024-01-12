Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn welcomes Timothy Haywood as chef/caterer

Executive Chef Timothy Haywood, left, of Tiny Tim’s Café in Auburn, who will be in charge of food and catering at Auburn Chester P. Tuttle Post, with Finance Officer Bill Maclean.

Local chef on the move is Timothy Haywood, newly appointed chef/caterer at the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn. Haywood (aka Tiny Tim) will continue as chef/owner of Tiny Tim’s Café, 500 Washington St. (Route 20) Auburn, serving breakfast and lunch only, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Bill McLean, Financial Officer at the Tuttle Post, announced the new hire, saying Haywood would be in charge of menus for the post’s lounge area and the 150-seat function room. Karol LeBrun of Karol’s Catering previously held the chef position at the post.

The lounge area, with full bar service, will be open to members and the public for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, beginning the first week in February when Haywood introduces his new menu. Until then, members and the public can enjoy drinks and assorted snacks in the lounge.

Haywood is excited about his new position and has his kitchen team in place. Several of Tiny Tim’s employees also will work at the post, he said, and his immediate attention will be on special parties and functions already booked in January. “It’s the reason why I decided to wait until February to introduce my new menus,” said Haywood.

“Many of our members know Tim through his café,” said McLean. Small, locally owned and run cafes are some of the best places to get breakfast, he said. “Tim not only does a great job with home-style breakfast, but also lunch and dinner meals.”

At the post, American-inspired comfort food will be the focus, according to Haywood, who described dishes as satisfying and nostalgic, often associated with home-cooked meals. He also plans to offer a “special of the day,” sandwiches and burgers. Fish and chips will continue as a Friday special, 11 a.m. until closing. Don’t be surprised to find the chef’s chicken Parmesan as a menu special since it’s a customer favorite at Tiny Tim’s.

Haywood, born and raised in Leicestershire, England, came to the United States in 1986, settling in Leicester. Throughout his career he has worked at independent restaurants and chains. He has been an executive sous chef at The Publick House in Sturbridge, operated a catering business and opened the original Tiny Tim’s Café in Rochdale in 2008, the same year he became the exclusive food service provider for Indian Ranch in Webster. In 2016, Haywood said he learned about the availability of restaurant space in Auburn and “recognized the opportunity for growth of his brand.” His regular customers supported the new location, he said.

Several years ago, in a story published in the Telegram & Gazette, I asked Haywood what he would be doing if he weren’t a chef. His answer, “Not sure. Haven’t done anything else my whole life. My first and only job. I love cooking.” He said he feels the same today.

Outside his restaurant, Haywood has helped coordinate Ron’s Ride, a charitable fundraiser in memory of the late Auburn police officer Ronald Tarentino Jr., who died in the line of duty in 2016. Hundreds of bikers have participated in the event, traveling more than 50 miles through Central Massachusetts, said Haywood.

One of the chef’s New Year’s resolutions is to stay healthy and maintain a well-balanced diet. Haywood revealed that he had lost more than 100 pounds by changing his eating habits and exercising. “Chefs face some unique challenges, like being around food all the time, usually tasting everything,” he said. “I just altered my routine.”

Visit http://www.cptpost279.net for more about information about the Chester P. Tuttle Post 279, hall rental and upcoming events. Telephone: (508) 832-2701; Connect on social media. Note: Three years after a devastating fire, the Chester P. Tuttle post reopened in 2022, celebrating a new facility, with more seating and a seasonal outdoor deck.

In the new year, Haywood looks forward to expanding casual dining for Tuttle post guests.

Mark Hawley, executive chef for Worcester Restauramt Group, with $10 Tuna Poke Bowl at The Sole Proprietor.

A deal at the Sole

A real good deal: The Sole Proprietor and VIA Italian Restaurant are offering special menus with $10 lunch options through January. Available during lunch hours (until 4 p.m.), the specials are dine-in only, no take out.

At the Sole Proprietor, 118 Highland St., Worcester, https://thesole.com/10-lunch-specials/, the $10 meals include Ahi Tuna Bowl; Shrimp Scampi; California Shrimp Roll; Fish & Chips; Fish Tacos.

VIA Italian Table, 89 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, offers Chicken Marsala; Shrimp Scampi; VIA Meatball Sandwich; Shrimp & Bean Salad; Lunch Pasta & Sauce. More information is available at https://viaitaliantable.com/10-lunch-specials/.

The restaurant industry, more than any other industry in the nation, has suffered the most significant sales and job losses as a result of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. Last year, many area independent restaurants dropped lunch menus, opting instead for mid-week dinner hours. FYI: It’s a good idea to check restaurant websites days and hours of operation before heading out.

Caitlyn Carolan, President of Worcester Restaurant Group (The Sole, VIA, One Eleven Chop House), said, “We really want to push our lunch business in 2024. The $10 special lunch menu is a great incentive for our patrons to start ‘doing lunch’ again.”

About the $10 specials, Carolan said guests have been surprised that the actual portions are the same as always, despite the promotional price adjustment. In addition to nearby workers, more older patrons are showing up for lunch, she said.

According to Carolan, snow closures on Jan. 8 brought 10 students from St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury into one of the restaurants. The group ordered the lunch specials, she said. “And, why not? It ended up being cheaper than going to a fast-casual eatery.”

You can’t beat a quality meal at an affordable price!

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Table Hoppin': Tiny Tim’s owner new chef at Chester P. Tuttle Post