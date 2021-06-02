Chester pair accused of SC, Missouri murders now are suspects in Tennessee killing

A couple, charged in connection with four murders in South Carolina and Missouri, now are suspects in a Tennessee killing, officials said.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, and Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 34, are suspects in the May 17 shooting death of an unidentified man in Memphis, Tn., said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

“Both are suspects in a homicide in Memphis. (Memphis) detectives came here to talk with our people and SLED about it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey told The Herald in a phone interview Tuesday evening that Memphis Police Department detectives came to Chester County on Friday to meet with detectives and State Law Enforcement Division agents investigating cases against Terry and Simpson. Dorsey told The Herald that Memphis police identified Terry and Simpson as suspects in the May 17 killing.

The shooting in Memphis happened around 2 a.m., Dorsey said. Memphis police on Twitter on May 17 said a man was found dead on a road.

At 1:59 am, officers responded to a man-down call at Scheibler & Priscilla. One unresponsive male was located in the roadway. The victim did not survive his injures.



Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this homicide. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2021

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department declined comment late Tuesday. Efforts to reach officials with the Memphis Police Department Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Memphis is on the route from Missouri, where Terry and Simpson are charged with two May 15 murders, to South Carolina where both are from and each faces multiple charges.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 17 in Chester County, deputies saw Terry and Simpson outside a closed restaurant near Interstate 77 and attempted a traffic stop, Dorsey said. The couple fled in a vehicle and Terry fired a gun at deputies during a 20-mile chase through York and Chester counties, Dorsey and SLED agents said. No one was injured. The car crashed and Terry fled on foot.

Story continues

Tyler Donnet Terry

Terry and Simpson both are now in the Chester County jail. Terry was caught May 24 after a six-day manhunt. Simpson, the driver in the chase, has been in jail since the chase ended. Terry was denied bail at his first court appearance. Simpson also has been denied bail.

The naming of Terry and Simpson as suspects in the Mpmhis case also was reported Wednesday by other media outlets including the Chester News and Reporter, WSOC-TV, WJZY-TV, and WCNC-TV.

Adrienne Simpson

Charged with murders, shootings

Terry and Simpson are both charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, in Chester County. Terry also is charged with two city of Chester shootings and killing Thomas Hardin in the city of York, court records show.

Terry is charged in South Carolina with 11 counts of attempted murder, and other weapons violations and burglary crimes related to incidents that extend from May 2 through May 18.

Simpson is charged with accessory to murder and other violations connected to the May 2 killing and shootings in the cities of Chester and York.

Missouri charges

Terry and Simpson each are charged with two counts of murder and 13 other charges, according to Missouri prosecutors and court records.

Seventy-one-year-old Barbara Goodkin and 58-year-old Dr. Sergei Zacharev were fatally shot in unrelated incidents about an hour apart, St. Louis County prosecutors said. Zacharev was robbed, prosecutors said.

Goodkin’s husband was shot at, but a cellphone in his shirt pocket deflected a bullet and saved his life, Bell said.

Terry and Simpson also are charged with a road rage shooting on I-170 in St. Louis County where a car was shot multiple times, prosecutors said.

Check back for updates.