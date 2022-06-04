Chester party attended by juveniles rocked by gunshots; one person died, five others were hurt

Chesterfield Police set up a perimeter at the intersection of Surry and Stepney roads in Chester Friday, June 3, 2022. Just down Stepney Road, police said one person was killed and five others hurt when shots were fired at a party attended by juveniles.

CHESTER — One person was killed and at least five others injured late Friday night when shots were fired at a neighborhood party reportedly attended by a large number of juveniles who neighbors said became rowdy and were blocking one street.

Two of the victims were found at different locations that where the shooting happened. One was discovered by police in the parking lot of Thomas Dale High School's west campus a couple of miles from the scene, and another was located in a shopping center at the corner of Route 1 and Osborne Road about a mile away. The other victims were driven in private vehicles to area hospitals and emergency centers.

Chesterfield Police Lt. George Turner said the lone fatality, a male, was found dead at the site of the party which was the corner of Stepney and Weybridge roads in a neighborhood off Osborne Road and near Thomas Dale High School. His age and identity have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The ages and identities of the other victims also have not been released. Police Captain Mike Breeden said one of those victims also suffered a broken arm.

Chesterfield investigators confer next to a car in the parking lot of Thomas Dale High School's West Campus in Chester Friday, June 3, 2022. Inside the car, police located one of six people shot at a nearby party that was heavily attended by juveniles.

Turner said officers were responding to calls of a "large party" going on in the neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. As they were responding, Turner said, that was when police realized there was more to it than just rowdiness.

"We started receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area," he said. "As we arrived on the scene, we immediately found one victim in the roadway who was deceased."

According to a dispatcher report, neighbors reported cars swerving around the area, partygoers standing atop cars and wandering into neighboring driveways. One caller reported "approximately 50-100 [people] in street and not moving, while another claimed several of the juveniles were fighting.

A Facebook user posted that the party was for a Thomas Dale student and the student's mother was at the house.

A heavy police presence was in the neighborhood. Cars blocked the intersection of Surry and Stepney roads not far from the shooting scene, while numerous other vehicles were stationed at various other locations. Helicopters circled the neighborhood doing aerial surveillance.

Dawn Harwan of Chester noticed numerous police cars speeding on Route 1 and Route 10, so she pulled out her phone and captured some of the frenzy.

"I see [police vehicles] and I'm thinking 'Oh my God, something bad must have happened,'" Harwan said. She was leaving a car wash on Southland Avenue when she saw "at least 10 police cars," some turning onto Route 10 and others staying on Route 1. She drove down to Osborne Road where she saw EMS vehicles in the parking lot of the shopping center.

"I've been chasing them all around," Harwan said.

Police have not established a motive for the shootings. Turner said he was not sure if more victims will be located, but police plan to check in several times overnight at local ERs and hospitals to see if that victim number goes up.

Turner said several people have been detained, but no arrests have been made yet.

