Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton was terminated Wednesday after a recent court case, city officials said.

“The choice to relieve Chief Singleton from his duties stemmed from a finding that his ‘testimony was not credible’ as a prosecution witness during an immunity hearing for a murder case,” officials said in a statement.

The court case involved Willie Caldwell III, who was charged with murder in January.

Caldwell asked a judge at a hearing this month to dismiss the murder charge saying he acted in self-defense when he hit a man named Corey Bennett multiple times with a liquor bottle.

Bennett later died.

A court document said a body-worn camera recorded Singleton interviewing Caldwell after the incident.

It said the video “depicts Chief Singleton stating he believed the killing of Bennett to be an accident … questioned Chief Singleton as to what probable cause he had to obtain a warrant for murder ... without contacting the solicitor for guidance as is customary in these situations.”

The document said in court, the defense questioned why Singleton took out a murder warrant without contacting the solicitor for guidance, which is customary in these types of situations.

Singleton testified that he was a new chief, and he didn’t know who the solicitor was, according to the document.

The court found Singleton’s testimony to be not credible and Caldwell was granted immunity from prosecution.

City Administrator Malik Whitaker and Mayor Carlos Williams met with Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, members of the sheriff’s command staff, and County Administrator Brian Hester about the continuation of law enforcement services within the city of Chester, due to the chief’s dismissal.

They said they are ensuring the people will have the “best police services available.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Al Crawford will serve as the operational commander for law enforcement services in the city of Chester.

This temporary role is in addition to what he does at the sheriff’s office.

“This temporary adjustment to the structure of law enforcement services in the City is in no way an effort by Sheriff Dorsey to permanently supplant or replace police services by the City of Chester,” city officials said. “We recognize the Sheriff’s Office has limited resources as well, and we expect to receive additional help from our state law enforcement partners.”

