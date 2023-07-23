Chester Police, SLED investigating deadly shooting on Saluda Street

Chester Police Officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the 120 block of Saluda Street.

In an update shared on Facebook, Chester PD revealed that one person has died as a result of the shooting.

State Law Enforcement detectives are assisting the Chester Police Department in this shooting.

A viewer called in and shared pictures of the crime scene, saying there is a continuing police presence.

Nothing further has been released regarding victims or suspects.

Chester PD says there is no active threat to the public.

Channel 9 reached out to Chester Police for more information.

This is an active investigation. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

