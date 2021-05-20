Chester, SC body is missing husband of woman charged in connection to manhunt suspect

A body found in Chester County Wednesday night has been identified as the missing husband of a woman charged in connection to a chase Tuesday and an ongoing two-county manhunt, officials said.

The body was found by State Law Enforcement Division agents and deputies in a ditch off Stroud Road in rural Chester County. The body has been identified as Eugene Obrien Simpson, 33, of Great Falls, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday.

Eugene Simpson had been reported missing since May 2, Tinker said.

Eugene Simpson is the husband of Adrienne Simpson, said both Tinker and Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Adrienne Simpson, 34, was arrested Tuesday after a chase. Police said she was the driver of a car where passenger Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, fired at Chester County deputies.

Suskin confirmed Euegen Simpson’s death is now a homicide investigation and said detectives are investigating a possible connection between Eugene Simpson’s death and Tyler Terry.

“We have not established a connection at this time but are actively investigating that possibility,” Suskin said.

Chester deputies had been working with Great Falls police and other South Carolina and federal police agencies concerning Eugene Simpson being missing, Suskin said.

Adrienne Simpson has been in the Chester County jail since Tuesday when she was arrested.

Tyler Terry remains uncaught.

Tyler Donnet Terry

A manhunt for Terry has been ongoing since Tuesday. The search has involved local, South Carolina, and federal police. Terry is charged with attempted murder in the shooting at deputies, murder from a May 2 homicide in York, and attempted murder from two shootings in Chester from May 2, according to police and court records.

More than 100 police are in Chester County Thursday searching for Terry Thursday after a confirmed sighting of Terry east of Interstate 77, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.