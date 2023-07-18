Chester SC deputies assisting in NY Gilgo Beach murders case, sheriff says

South Carolina deputies are assisting federal and New York police in the investigation of the man charged with three killings in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, according to the Chester County Sheriff.

Rex Heuermann is in custody in New York after his arrest July 13 in New York, according to statements from the Suffolk County Police Department.

New York police and other officials confirmed in news conferences and statements after the arrest that a task force to investigate the killings was set up about 18 months ago.

The investigation has expanded to South Carolina, according to officials.

Deputies in Chester County worked with the FBI and police from New York on a search and evidence gathering, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

Londa Pringle, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Tuesday deputies assisted the task force in obtaining a court order to seize a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office in Chester released a statement on official agency social media late Monday that confirmed the South Carolina sheriff’s office role in the investigation.

The Chester sheriff’s office statement said:

“On Thursday, July 13th, 2023 Rex Heuermann was criminally charged and arrested in the ‘Gilgo Beach’ murder investigation in Suffolk County, New York.

During the investigation and prior to the arrest, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County relevant to their investigation.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has and will continue to work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Suffolk County law enforcement authorities during this very important and arduous investigation.”

No other details have been released.

Dorsey told The Herald on Tuesday his office will continue to assist other law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Suffolk County police in New York announced the arrest of Heuermann July 14 at a news conference.

“Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The bodies were found in Suffolk County in 2010, officials said.