Chester SC deputy terminated in correlation with breach of trust arrest, officials say

A Chester County deputy has been terminated, and charged by South Carolina police with breach of trust from the Great Falls Rescue Squad, officials said Friday.

Joshua Phillip Cauthen, 32, was terminated on Wednesday, according to a written statement from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Cauthen had been with the sheriff’s office since 2021, the statement said.

The sheriff statement said Cauthen’s termination is related to his arrest Friday by the State Law Enforcement Division on a charge of breach of trust from Cauthen’s role with the rescue squad. The rescue squad operates in the Great Falls area of southeastern Chester County.

“Although Cauthen served as a Sheriff’s Deputy during the time these crimes are alleged to have been committed, these acts were allegedly committed by and through his role and association with the Great Falls Rescue Squad,” the sheriff statement said.

SLED issued a written statement that said Cauthen, a former rescue squad lieutenant, was charged Friday after an investigation was requested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A SLED arrest warrant charges Cauthen with breach of trust, fraudulent intent. The warrant alleges Cauthen, while a lieutenant with the Great Falls Rescue Squad earlier this year, made 13 transactions for $1,659.28 using a rescue squad debit card for personal gain.

The transactions happened in York, Chester, Lancaster, and Horry counties, according to the warrant.