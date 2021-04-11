Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

John Monk, Andrew Dys
·5 min read

The trial of former Chester County Sheriff Alex “Big A” Underwood on public corruption charges is set to begin Monday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbia.

Underwood and two of his former top deputies, Lt. Johnny Ricardo Neal Jr. and Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse, are alleged to have been part of a conspiracy in which they illegally used their positions for private gain, according to an indictment in the case.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

The trial could last several weeks. Dozens of witnesses are expected to be called. Federal Judge Michelle Childs is presiding.

Among the specifics of an alleged conspiracy by Underwood and his top deputies is a claim that they used lower-ranking on-duty deputies to drain a pond and turn a building on his property into a “party barn” with a sumptuous “man cave,” according to evidence in the case.

Underwood and Sprouse and their wives are also alleged to have used county money to fly first class to Reno, Nevada, an indictment alleges.

Underwood and Neal are also charged with depriving Chester County resident Kevin Simpson of his civil rights and Neal allegedly knocked Simpson to the ground, “further violating his rights,” an indictment and evidence in the case says. The indictment also claimed Simpson was held in jail for days.

The Simpson charges resulted from a 2018 incident, when he was arrested and jailed after he videotaped an ongoing sheriff’s office manhunt near his Fort Lawn home. His mother also was arrested. According to the indictments, Underwood and the deputies altered police reports and documents against Simpson and his mother to fit the narrative that Simpson and the mother had committed a crime.

South Carolina prosecutors dropped the charges against Simpson and the mother just days after Underwood was indicted and stripped of his sheriff job in May 2019. Simpson filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office for the alleged false arrest.

“The evidence at trial will show that the defendants used their positions at the Sheriff’s Office to enrich themselves by obtaining and retaining money and property to which they were not entitled, cover up their misconduct, and obstruct investigations into their misconduct,” according to a prosecution statement of the case made public last week.

Underwood, Sprouse and Neal induced a “climate of fear” in the sheriff’s department to secure obedience among subordinates, an indictment in the case alleges.

Underwood attorney Stanley Myers of Columbia said, “It’s been almost three years (since the indictment) and Alex very much looks forward to the facts coming out in the courtroom.”

Attorney Andy Johnston, who represents Neal, said, “Johnny Neal has pled not guilty to all charges. We’ve been working together closely for many months. His whole family stands behind him and we all have confidence in his defense.”

Micheal Laubshire, who represents Sprouse, could not be reached for comment.

Underwood was first elected in 2012, won re-election in 2016 and was suspended from office in 2019, when the first federal indictment was issued. He lost a bid for re-election last year to current Sheriff Max Dorsey.

In all, Underwood faces 17 charges; Sprouse, 14; and Neal, 12, according to court records.

The federal sentences for those charges range from one year to 20 years per count if convicted, according to federal records.

In the last 10 years, numerous S.C. sheriffs have run afoul of the law. Each has been forced out of office. Sheriffs are elected officials and, once in office, have few checks on their power.

In 2011, a jury found former Lee County Sheriff E. J. Melvin guilty of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, extortion, theft from a government agency, illegal financial transactions and making false statements to a government agent. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

In 2012, former Saluda County Sheriff Jason Booth left office after pleading guilty to charges of misusing inmates at his county jail. He received probation.

In 2013, former Abbeville County Sheriff Charles Goodwin stepped down after pleading guilty to misconduct in office for receiving kickbacks. He was put on probation and sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

In 2014, former Chesterfield County Sheriff Sam Parker was convicted by a jury on charges he gave inmates at his jail access to women, weapons, alcohol and the internet. He received two years in prison.

In 2015, longtime Lexington County Sheriff Jimmy Metts was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his role in a scheme to help undocumented immigrants get out of his jail.

Also in 2015, former Williamsburg County Sheriff Michael Johnson was sentenced to 30 months in prison in an identity theft scheme he facilitated by helping an accomplice create false paperwork on official sheriff’s office documents.

In 2019, former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was sentenced to a year in prison last fall after a jury convicted him for using the power of his office to coerce a female employee into an extra marital affair. Lewis served several weeks in prison but has been released on bond. Remaining charges against him were dismissed in February, according to the Greenville News and other media reports.

In January 2020, former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty to embezzlement in connection with charges of stealing funds from his office to spend on personal matters. Boone was sentenced to five years in prison but that sentence was suspended to probation. However, in March, after Boone was charged with domestic violence, and he was sent to prison for four and a half months for violating probation. In December, Boone pleaded guilty to domestic violence and again received probation, this time on condition he undergo 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling.

Also in 2020, former Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland was sentenced to probation after being found guilty of various charges including getting deputies to work on his property and beating his girlfriend.

Sprouse is represented by Columbia attorney Michael Laubshire, and Neal, by Spartanburg attorney Andrew Johnston.

Because the U.S. Attorney’s Office had a conflict in the matter, the case will be prosecuted by a team of U.S. Justice Department lawyers in the department’s public integrity section including Rebecca Schuman and William Miller.

Also listed as Underwood’s attorneys are Jahue Moore, Lester Bell, Sierra Carini and Ed Dawson, all of the Columbia area.

Recommended Stories

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gripping Medical Testimony Gets Chauvin Prosecution Back on Track

    The prosecution in the Derek Chauvin murder trial had a comeback moment Thursday in what’s been an occasionally foundering week. For its surge, the state can thank formidable medical experts who convincingly testified that the police actions last Memorial Day were substantially responsible for George Floyd’s death. Ironically, that is the inverse of what the state suggested in prosecutor Jerry Blackwell’s opening statement (which I wrote about here). Besides the powerful audio and video evidence presented through the testimony of eyewitnesses, Blackwell asserted that the state’s case would be cinched by testimony on the use of force: The jury would learn that Chauvin’s methods of physical restraint were totally beyond the pale. The prosecutor was not entirely dismissive of the medical experts, but he did downplay their anticipated contributions. That is another irony in a case that teems with them. Blackwell himself has been principally responsible for the medical proof in the prosecutors’ presentation, and he has done a masterful job of it. In the opening, though, he cautioned jurors not to worry so much about the abstruse legal mumbo-jumbo; instead, trust your eyes, and trust what you see and hear on the recordings. Some of this is understandable. The state realized that defense counsel Eric Nelson had plenty to work with on the medical front: Floyd’s drug use and underlying cardio-pulmonary conditions. But prosecutors clearly overestimated the strength of their use-of-force testimony. In fact, there were times during the testimony of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) witnesses, particularly that of Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, the MPD’s top defensive-tactics trainer, that an observer could be forgiven for forgetting that prosecutors, rather than Nelson, had called them to the stand. Nelson not only established that Chauvin had not choked Floyd and had not used an improper neck hold, he also emphasized video images from police body-cam recorders, which showed that police did not constantly press all their weight on Floyd, and that Chauvin was not perched on Floyd’s neck for the nine crucial minutes — he put some pressure on the neck, but he was coming up from between the shoulder blades. Ironically (there’s that word again), this is not as exculpatory as the defense may have hoped — indeed, not exculpatory at all. That is because Floyd did not really die in the way we’ve been led to believe that he died during most of the last year. It is not that his airways were closed near his throat; it is that his chest was pressed to the point that his lungs could no longer function. Of the nine minutes and 29 seconds of recorded footage that the state has hyped as the plinth of its case, it has concentrated most on the final four minutes. They are indeed ghastly, and they represent the part of the case that, to my mind, is hardest for Chauvin (and the other three cops, who will be tried in August) to explain away: Floyd’s breathing stopped, he had no pulse, and yet the police did nothing to help him other than wait for the ambulance they’d called. In particular, they never even started chest compressions, which they are trained to administer when a person in their care is pulseless. In reality, though, it turns out that these last four minutes may be the least important. For all intents and purposes, Floyd was already dead due to the first five minutes. This was made convincingly clear by Dr. Martin J. Tobin, a renowned pulmonologist from Ireland, who was a scintillating witness — amiable, authoritative, and accessible. Dr. Tobin explained that Floyd died because of intolerably low oxygen intake, principally due to his being kept in a prone position on the asphalt street while Chauvin and two other since-fired MPD cops exerted physical pressure on his back, as well as the base of his neck. The neck pressure is what looks most awful, but it was the detention aspect of least consequence. Over the first five minutes of detention on the street, Floyd’s lungs were gradually failing, and his oxygen level dropped dangerously. He showed classic signs of it — robust, coherent chatter at the start, then low, slurred speech and patently labored breathing at the end. His squirming and the way he pressed his own face into the ground were not signs of being strangled; they were desperate efforts to move his chest into a position where he could draw breath. Chillingly, Dr. Tobin identified the precise moment when he could detect “the moment the life goes out of [Floyd’s] body.” It happened just after one of Floyd’s legs jutted out wildly, a telltale sign of anoxic seizure. “There’s a flickering and then it disappears,” Tobin remarked as, on the video screen, jurors saw death’s gaze fall over Floyd’s face. The four minutes that followed were horrifying, but even if the former policemen had tried, there was no saving Floyd at that point. For Chauvin, the most damaging part of Dr. Tobin’s account may be his conclusion that even a perfectly healthy person would have had pulmonary failure under the physical restraint Floyd endured. What wasn’t as immediately obvious Thursday, but will come clear this summer at the next trial arising out of Floyd’s death, is that this was a devastating day for the three other former police involved in the detention. This is especially so for Thomas Lane and Alexander Keung, who were helping Chauvin hold Floyd down. The medical testimony moves the center of attention from Chauvin’s infamous neck hold down to Floyd’s shoulders and back, and the lower body restraint that made it impossible for him to move into a better breathing position. That is, it makes Lane and Keung every bit as responsible as Chauvin for the physical restraint; and it further highlights that Tou Thao, the fourth officer standing nearby and focused on crowd control, took no action as Floyd slowly faded. Nelson, who has been very effective using the state’s police witnesses to advance Chauvin’s case, never laid a glove on Dr. Tobin. Yesterday’s medical testimony also included Louisville police surgeon Bill Smock and forensic toxicologist David Isenschmid. Like Dr. Tobin, they discounted defense theories that drug abuse, arterial blockage, or other cardiopulmonary conditions could have caused Floyd’s death. Keep in mind that the state’s presentation on this score is not dispositive. The defense will also have an opportunity to elicit testimony from medical experts — and to examine Hennepin County medical examiner Andrew Baker, who is expected to testify Friday and has been less condemnatory of the police actions. Significantly, the cause of death testimony does not settle the matters of Chauvin’s knowledge and intent. As a police officer, he is not expected to be a medical expert. Moreover, proof that he caused Floyd’s death is not proof that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd’s death, intended to cause him real injury, or acted in a manner that was criminally irresponsible. That will have to be established to the jury’s satisfaction. But suffice it to say, Thursday was a very bad day for the defense. The prosecution has gotten its bearings back as it nears the end.

  • Carey Mulligan's husband Marcus Mumford crashes 'SNL' monologue: 'Where are the kids?'

    "Promising Young Woman" star Carey Mulligan hosted "Saturday Night Live" with some help from her famous husband, Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford.

  • Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

    Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the world's most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds. During two weeks at sea, the environmental organisation says it filmed seven ships within 20 square miles (50 sq km) using driftnets to catch tuna. "If yellowfin tuna continues to decrease at the current rate then food security in the region, as well as local economies is going to take a huge hit," Greenpeace said.

  • States are only getting 700,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week, down from almost 5 million this week

    The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been varied for weeks, according to CDC data.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Wave of violent protests in Northern Ireland brings back bitter memories of 'the troubles'

    Violence continued on the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, following heightened tensions in the region over a mix of factors including Brexit, policing issues and anger about the lack of prosecution for Sinn Fein politicians who allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions.

  • Miami Heat declines to say if Oladipo will play again this season. And Herro injured

    The Miami Heat will be without one starting guard indefinitely and could be without its backup shooting guard to begin a four-game road trip in Portland.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Government must engage with loyalist paramilitaries amid fears over unrest, NI security sources say

    The Government must begin engaging with loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland to prevent a repeat of the violence that has erupted in recent days, Belfast security sources have warned. A well-placed insider close to loyalist paramilitaries in the province told The Telegraph that ministers must engage with the groups to “help shape the debate” over Northern Ireland’s future. The source claimed that while Northern Ireland’s justice department refused to engage, there was a need to start a similar dialogue with loyalists to that initiated by Margaret Thatcher with Sinn Fein and IRA during the Troubles. “The Department of Justice [part of the Northern Ireland Executive] won’t speak to the paramilitaries, but somebody has to make that relationship work - talk and shape the debate. They did it 20 years ago,” the source said. Their calls have been echoed by senior figures in the DUP, one of whom told this newspaper they had warned ministers of the need for more “fundamental engagement” to help address the complex and deep-rooted concerns of unionists. However, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), the umbrella organisation for paramilitary groups, denied any involvement in the rioting, adding that any action taken by “the loyalist community should be entirely peaceful.”

  • Kentucky limits no-knock warrants more than a year after Breonna Taylor's death

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill limiting no-knock warrants next the mother of Breonna Taylor, whose fatal shooting spurred a protest movement.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Raw: Maryland workgroup to take action on hate crimes against Asians

    A new workgroup will address hate crimes specifically against Asian Americans in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Friday afternoon to address recent attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Rachael Blackmore makes history as first female jockey to win Grand National

    Rachael Blackmore made history Saturday, becoming the first female jockey to win the prestigious Grand National horse race. What she's saying: "I don't feel male or female right now, I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable," the 31-year-old Irish jockey said after winning the race on Minella Times at England's Aintree Racecourse.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I never even imagined I’d get a ride in this race, never mind get my hands on the trophy," she added. It was an historic final day of the 2021 @RandoxOfficial Grand National Festival 👌One for the ages 👀#GrandNational pic.twitter.com/pyuMk11ZRJ— Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 10, 2021 The big picture: The closest a female jockey had previously come to winning the National was in 2012 when Katie Walsh finished third on Seabass, per AP. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to ride in the Grand National, which only started allowing women to compete in 1975. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.