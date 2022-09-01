Chester SC man charged with murder, second man charged with obstruction of justice

Two South Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a May shooting death in downtown Chester, according to Chester County deputies and court records.

Marquiez Rodriquez Thompson, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Donald Eric Miller, according to a statement from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Miller, 59, was shot to death on Wylie Street on May 31, coroner and police officials said.

Thompson was identified from surveillance video near the scene, the arrest warrant states. The warrant states Thompson got out of a vehicle and shot Miller several times.

Thompson is in the York County jail on other charges, officials and court records show. Thompson was taken into custody Monday by Rock Hill police, Chester deputies, and other South Carolina law enforcement officers on charges of drugs violations and domestic violence, according to jail and police records.

Thompson will be taken to Chester to be formally served warrants charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officials said.

Second man charged

A second man was charged with obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony, according to arrest warrants.

Chester deputies and Chester Police Department officers allege in the arrest warrants that video surveillance shows that Montrell Lamar Graham, 25, witnessed the shooting but did not tell police when asked about it. Graham then refused to tell police about the crime despite the video evidence, warrants state.

Graham is in the Chester County jail, where he also is charged with violation of probation, records show.

Graham was sentenced to five years in prison and five years probation in 2020 after being found guilty at trial on a charge of accessory after the fact to a felony. That conviction was for his role in a 2018 shooting, according to court records.

Records from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services show Graham started probation in November 2021.