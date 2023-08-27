Chester Sheriff’s Deputies searching for suspect on the run after car chase

Deputies in Chester are looking for a suspect who led police on a chase in a stolen car and fled on foot.

They are looking for the man in the area of Highway 9 and Turner Lane.

He is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black plants.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

CCSO has deployed a drone and bloodhound tracking team to search for the man.

Officials are asking for residents to secure all doors and vehicles.

