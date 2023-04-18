Chester shooting victim was killed while he was working in the yard, officials say.

The Chester County man who was fatally shot Monday was doing yard work when he was killed, officials said.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Carlos Lemontez Boulware, 40, of Chester, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, Tinker said.

Chester County Sheriff’s Officials said in a statement, and in an incident report, that deputies responded around 10:20 a.m. Monday to Pinckney Street, outside the city limits of Chester, because of a report of shots fired and a body lying in the road.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Londa Pringle said Tuesday the victim was doing yard work Monday morning when the incident happened. Pringle said the case remains an active investigation.

As of late Tuesday, no arrests had been made, according to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

No other information about the case has been released. The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office.