Chester Township mayor resigns to begin first term in NJ Legislature

Michael Inganamort's first day in Trenton as a 24th District Assemblyman on Tuesday was eventful in more ways than one.

A noon inauguration for New Jersey's 221st Legislature at the Trenton War Memorial, a walk to the Statehouse and an initial meeting with Assembly Republicans were the first orders of business.

Then it was upstairs to the Assembly chamber for Gov. Phil Murphy's State of the State address at 3:30 p.m.

Former Chester Township Mayor Michael Inganamort, left, takes the oath of office as District 24 Assemblyman from Assembly Minority Leader John John DiMaio at the Trenton War Memorial. With him are his wife, Lauren, and their daughters (left to right) Sadie, Madeline and Ella.

"His speech ended just before 5 p.m., just as the State of Emergency went into effect," said Inganamort, referring to the flooding rains that fell Tuesday night into Wednesday.

With his wife, Lauren, and their three young daughters with him to witness the big event, they quickly piled into their car and drove home before the storm made roads impassable.

Seven days earlier, Inganamort resigned as mayor of Chester Township at his hometown's annual reorganization meeting. New Jersey law no longer permits one person to hold two elected offices.

"It's been quite a week, let me tell you," Inganamort said Thursday.

New mayor vote Jan. 16

To replace him and assume his term in the mayor's office, which ends in 2025, the Morris County Republican Committee, by established procedure, has picked three names for the township council to vote on as a replacement.

That vote is expected to take place at the council's next meeting on Jan. 16.

The county committee chose council members Tim Drag, Joseph DiPaolo and John Butkus, described by Inganamort as "three of the four most experienced members" of the township's governing body.

"I am supporting Tim Drag and I think he's got a real good shot," Inganamort said of the council president.

Three-county district

By then, Inganamort will be immersed in the business of representing the 32 towns in the 24th District, which includes all of Sussex County and portions of Morris and Warren counties.

"I certainly feel like I'm still in limbo," he said. "I don't even have my committee assignments yet. I don't know what my week looks like next week. But that's a good problem to have."

The winning District 24 ticket at the Morris County Republican Committee Convention: Parker Space (Senate) and Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort (Assembly).

Inganamort was inaugurated alongside the other new 24th District Assembly member, former Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia. Former Assemblyman Parker Space was elected last year to replace the retiring Steven Oroho and represent the district in the Senate.

Before redistricting in 2023, Mount Olive was the only Morris County town in the 24th. Now there are six, including the Chesters.

The district is now comprised of Allamuchy, Andover Borough, Andover Township, Branchville, Byram, Chester Borough, Chester Township, Frankford, Franklin (Sussex), Fredon, Green, Hamburg, Hampton (Sussex), Hardyston, Hopatcong, Independence, Lafayette, Montague, Mount Olive, Netcong, Newton, Ogdensburg, Roxbury, Sandyston, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex, Vernon, Walpack, Wantage, Washington (Morris).

Aims to cut spending

The Legislature on Tuesday also chose its current leadership to remain in place in 2024, including 25th District Sen. Anthony Bucco of Boonton Township continuing as Republican leader.

In the Assembly, Craig Coughlin, D-Perth Amboy, will serve a fourth term as Assembly speaker. DiMaio, R-Warren, will continue as the leader of the Republican minority in the lower house.

A communications consultant to businesses and foundations in New Jersey by profession, Inganamort said he s eager to get down to the business of state government.

"I think particularly after listening to (Murphy's) State of the State address, I think the state of New Jersey needs to change its approach when it comes to budgeting," Inganamort said. "We've doubled spending under this governor."

"I think eventually, the bill's going to become due," he continued. "Are we going to borrow another $8 billion for our kids to pay back? I hope not. I think we need to get our fiscal house in order."

Young aide to Congressman

Inganamort's political resume began when he was elected to the Sussex County Republican Committee at the age of 18. He later served as a longtime aide to 5th District Rep. Scott Garrett in Washington and the Newton District Office. He also served as campaign manager for Garrett for five years.

