Chester Township Police officer accused of sexual battery has charge dismissed

Aug. 18—Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas Iacampo appeared Aug. 18 in Chardon Municipal Court to face a charge of sexual battery.

Standing in a dark gray suit with his attorney Ian Friedman by his side Iacampo heard Wayne County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Wiest accept the prosecution's motion to dismiss the third-degree felony in a hearing that lasted only a few minutes.

The charge was dropped because the Ohio Supreme Court in 2016 ruled a state law making it a felony for a peace officer to have sex with a minor more than two years younger was unconstitutional since it would hold police to a higher standard when it comes to sex with a minor.

Iacampo had been charged with sexual battery involving a teenage girl while the officer was on duty, according to an Aug. 7 news release from the police department.

The law that Iacampo was charged under was never amended or appealed after the Supreme Court's ruling leaving prosecutors with little choice other than to drop the charge.

Prosecutors could still file new charges.

When asked after the appearance, defense attorney Friedman declined to comment. Special prosecutor and Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Coulson also declined to comment, citing the open investigation against Iacampo.