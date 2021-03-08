Chester woman arrested on drug trafficking charge

Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 8—CHESTER — A Chester woman is facing drug charges after a search warrant of a residence on Saturday night.

In an news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reported that in the late-night hours of Saturday, March 6, agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force as well as deputies with his office and officers with the Middleport and Syracuse Police Departments executed a search warrant at 36380 New Hope Road in Chester after a long investigation into the alleged trafficking of illegal narcotics coming from the residence.

Deputies were able to obtain probable cause for the search warrant earlier in the evening and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. According to Task Force Agents, when entry was made into the residence multiple subjects were found to be inside. All subjects were detained at this time and secured while a search of the residence took place.

"After a search of the residence, Task Force Agents recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine being over five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount. Also seized from the residence was a small amount of heroin, plastic baggies, digital scales, and items of drug paraphernalia," stated the news release.

Arrested at the scene was Amanda L. Honaker, 44, of Chester, for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree and aggravated trafficking in drugs, also a felony of the second degree. Honaker was transported to the Middleport Jail where she awaits her arraignment in Meigs County Court on the charges.

"My Office has received several complaints regarding drug trafficking occurring at the residence on New Hope Road. I am thankful tonight for the efforts and swift action taken by our Major Crimes Task Force to shut down this drug trafficking operation. This case was a success for our county and I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies in Meigs County for providing additional assistance when we needed it." stated Sheriff Wood

Sheriff Wood would like to thank the Middleport, Pomeroy, and Syracuse Police Departments for their assistance during the search warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff's Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor's Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.

Recommended Stories

  • CCTV shows Myanmar police storming university

    More than a dozen male teachers were attacked during the siege on Sunday, according to the university representative. State media said security forces were keeping a presence at hospitals and universities as part of efforts to enforce the law."They forcibly entered the gate while our teachers were declining to do so (open the gate)," a representative of the Mandalay Technological University told Reuters in a chat."They forced our teacher to lie down. They cursed and hit saying, 'If you lift your head up, we will shoot'."

  • These Will Be the Most Popular Skirt Trends of 2021

    When you need a break from your sweats.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of March 1st – 7th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Creso Pharma: A Global Cannabis Powerhouse in the Making With Canada Currently the Only Major Country at the Moment to Allow Recreational Cannabis Nationwide and Mexico and the U.S. Expected to Join Their Neighbour to the North By the End of 2021, Much of the Attention on the Cannabis Industry is Focused on the Americas These are no doubt groundbreaking advancements, but in an emerging industry in its infancy, it’s just the beginning. As the push for legalization in the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific intensifies, Cannabis is ultimately going global. One company that is focused on exploring these international opportunities is Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF). Based in Australia, and with operations around the world, Creso has emerged as a global cannabis industry leader. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE 9. Local Activists in Washington State Push For Psilocybin Decriminalization Voters in Spokane, Washington Could Make the City One of the Latest to Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms Under a Proposed Ordinance That Was Recently Filed By Local Activists The initiative, which was introduced by the group Decriminalize Spokane, would make enforcement of laws prohibiting the personal possession, cultivation and limited distribution of Psilocybin for adults 21 and over among the city’s lowest priorities and would further ban officials from using “any city funds or resources to assist in the enforcement of laws imposing criminal penalties for the use, possession, transportation, cultivation, or distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.” READ FULL WASHINGTON PSILOCYBIN ARTICLE 8. The Race to Patent Psychedelics is Just Getting Started Psychedelics Now Appear in Patent Applications for Philip Morris E-Cigarettes, Periodontal Disease, Hair Loss, Weight Loss, and Food Allergies Patent announcements are hard to miss in the Psychedelic field these days. Most recently, as Troy Farah wrote in Future Human, the biotech startup CaaMTech was granted a patent for the combination of Cannabis and Psilocybin. A patent application from mental health company Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) garnered attention for including claims on very basic elements of psychedelic psychotherapy—from holding hands to using soft furniture. READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC PATENTS ARTICLE 7. Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Up 40%, Helped By Consumers Seeking Convenient Products Marijuana Beverage Companies, For Example, Have Been Cashing in on Health-Related Trends Such as Dry January, When Alcohol Drinkers Abstain for the Month and Look for Alternative Ways to Relax Sales of cannabis-infused beverages were up 40% last year, as companies sought to capitalize on new marijuana consumers seeking a familiar form of consumption and those looking for an alternative to alcoholic drinks. READ FULL CANNABIS BEVERAGES ARTICLE 6. Study Finds Ketamine Can Help Patients Manage Depression and PTSD On March 2, Associate Professor Monnica Williams, Who is Also the Canada Research Chair for Mental Health Disparities at the University of Ottawa’s School of Psychology, Led an Online Seminar Entitled, “Psychedelics, Therapies, Research, and Training” During the seminar, Williams explained how Ketamine, a dissociative drug that can distort one’s environment and thoughts, can help patients overcome anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In her study, Williams wrote that ketamine can reduce depressive symptoms in patients and these benefits can last for nearly two weeks. Also in this study, Williams explains why ketamine alleviates symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Ketamine, “produces [an altered] state of consciousness, promotes relief from negativity, [and produces] an openness to new perspectives.” READ FULL KETAMINE ARTICLE 5. Mexican Lawmakers Circulate Amended Marijuana Legalization Bill That’s Set For a Vote on Monday Lawmakers in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Are Finally Set to Take Up a Bill to Legalize Marijuana Nationally in the Coming Days, But the Proposal Has Recently Been Subject to Several Significant Revisions Since Being Approved By the Senate Last Year First, a joint hearing of the chamber’s Health and Justice committees will take place on Monday, and a vote in the full chamber is expected the following day or on Wednesday. Advocates have been eagerly awaiting the introduction of new language, hopeful that it would address certain concerns with the Senate proposal, and now they’re getting details about what is being changed by the joint panels. READ FULL MEXICO CANNABIS ARTICLE 4. Peter Thiel-Backed Psychedelics Firm Hits $2-Billion Valuation Atai Life Sciences is Gearing Up for a Potential U.S. IPO as Soon as the Second Quarter, Sources Say Atai Life Sciences, a German startup looking into ways of using Psychedelic substances to treat mental health disorders, has been valued at about US$2 billion in a funding round ahead of its potential listing, people familiar with the matter said. Berlin-based Atai plans to hire Credit Suisse Group AG and Citigroup Inc. for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could take place as early as the second quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. READ FULL ATAI ARTICLE 3. With Marijuana the Hot Theme of 2021, Here’s Why Red White & Bloom Could Be One of the Cannabis Sector’s Top Performers Anyone Remotely Familiar With Cannabis Investing Has Heard of High Times Magazine, However, Many Are Still Unaware of the Rising U.S. Marijuana Stock That Owns the Rights to High Times Branded Assets in Key U.S. Markets Red White & Bloom(OTCQX: RWBYF), a rising U.S. Multi-State Operator (MSO) with a growing American footprint that now includes California, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts, has until now largely flown under most investors’ radar. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 2. Will Hawaii Pass a Psilocybin Legalization Bill? Senator Chang Makes a Strong Case Last Month, a Group of Hawaiian Legislators Introduced a Bill That Would Legalize and Regulate Psilocybin, the Active Compounds in “Magic Mushrooms” “The reason I wanted to introduce this measure is that, as you know, in the 2020 election, a number of jurisdictions across the country, including Oregon, Oakland, Sacramento, Denver, Somerville, have moved forward with different legislation on Psilocybin and further research and application of its mental health properties. And I believe that Hawaii should be part of that movement,” said Hawaii Senator Stanley Chang, one of the bill’s proponents. READ FULL HAWAII PSILOCYBIN ARTICLE 1. Canopy, Creso, and Celebrities Including Martha Stewart Capitalize on Growing Pet CBD Industry While Developments in the Diversification of CBD Products Have Been Mainly Targeted Towards Humans, Celebrities and Companies Like Canopy Growth and Creso Pharma Are Cashing in on the CBD Industry Targeted Specifically to Our Furry Friends In addition to her best-selling Martha Stewart CBD gummies, Stewart has made the foray into CBD for pets, which is Stewart says is “a very fast-growing category,” when she appeared on Fox Businesses Mornings with Mindy on Monday, “That industry is going to be worth $10 billion by 2023, it’s estimated,” the popular house and home guru stated. Stewart has partnered with Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) to produce a variety of CBD-infused chews targeted at anxiety, wellness and mobility help for pets. Bruce Linton, the founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth, is now a strategic advisor for Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF), which has been researching pet products in Switzerland. Linton called cannabinoids for pets a “big underserviced serious market”, noting that Creso’s focus on research and development is what sets their pet products apart, with other companies, notably in North America, putting “the marketing brochure before the effort of doing the work.” READ FULL PETS CDB ARTICLE Photo by Rick Proctor on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Judge dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

    Walker cannot be recharged for the crimes following the decision.

  • Video shows employees, customers brawling in Arizona Bath & Body Works store

    Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, said the fight started over someone cutting in line and that two women have been criminally charged.

  • I’m Fat, & That Makes Using Dating Apps Difficult

    I am a dating app professional. Tinder? On it. OkCupid? Got a profile. Lex? I’ve posted many an ad. But using a lot of dating apps doesn’t always translate to finding a partner. In fact, success on dating apps can vary due to a number of factors. Location, of course — my circles of real-life and online lesbian friends often commiserate about the lack of exciting, available singles in our area. But studies also show that Black women don’t fare as well on dating apps as their white or Latinx counterparts. These studies tend to be limited to heterosexual dating, but, from personal experience, I can say that race definitely factors into how dateable you are perceived to be, even as a lesbian. For me, dating apps are further complicated by another of my identities: I’m fat. When I say I’m fat, I’m not fishing for anyone to negate the statement and shower me with compliments. I am fat; I’ve made my peace with that. I actually find myself and women with my body type quite attractive. The problem, however, is how other women perceive me and treat me. I grew up fat. I’ve always been a bigger girl, with the exception of about six years of my life — from sophomore year of high school to senior year of college — when I struggled with an eating disorder. During that time, I noticed how well people responded to me as compared to when I was fat. Teachers who had known me as fat began to listen to what I had to say more. Even though I lost weight rapidly and dangerously, my gym and health teachers told me they were proud of me — all the while teaching units on the threat of anorexia and bulimia. I got attention from both boys and girls, men and women. What I came to learn from my experiences was that my weight was directly tied to my worth. I struggled with the eating disorder for years without help because many people don’t believe that Black girls can have eating disorders. Problems like that are deemed “white girl problems” and dismissed with the flip of a hand and a reprimand to get yourself together. There was also the fact that I was a fat Black girl, and when you’re a fat Black girl, people don’t want to look at you. They are disgusted by you. They’d prefer that you shrink. So I did. The only person that said anything untowardly about my weight was one of my older brothers, who, concerned, asked my mother if I had cancer. During my senior year of college, I started eating again. I gained weight, stagnated for a few years, then gained more after I quit smoking and started working mostly at home. Now, I’m what everyone would consider fat. Back then, my feelings about my size were further complicated by my lesbian identity. I came out as bisexual at 12 years old, after years of sweating when beautiful Black women would come on screen in music videos. The first lesbians I saw had been the lovely, iconic, mostly white, and all thin cast of Showtime’s The L Word. Watching this show, all I could think was: That can’t be me. I don’t look like these women. What I didn’t know then was that this invention of the lesbian as white and thin — and often rich too — was quite new. There are many archival libraries and projects dedicated to preserving lesbian life from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and earlier, where pictures of Black and brown lesbians abound. To some degree, however, our modern understanding of what a lesbian is still has not evolved beyond the stereotype The L Word amplified in 2004. When you close your eyes and envision a lesbian, if you think of a thin, white woman wearing a flannel shirt and a beanie and driving a Subaru, you’re not alone — it’s what you’ve been force fed by mass media for the last couple of decades. This still-ubiquitous stereotype often dictates what other lesbians are attracted to. The belief that straight women tend to dress more feminine and gay women dress more masculine, for instance, might lead a young lesbian to describe, and even internalize, their “type” as butch-lite. The idea that all lesbians are white and thin permeates a lot of pop culture, which further distances lesbians who do not fit into those categories. When the lesbians we see in the media look like Ellen Degeneres or Kristen Stewart, that becomes the coveted type. I won’t argue that all young lesbians fall for this trap, but many do — and where does this leave Black and Brown lesbians? The easiest answer is that we love one another. The city I live in is heavily segregated, however, so my dating options are mostly white and mostly thin, making it hard to connect with women who do look like me. While I’ve accepted the way my body looks, and I know there are people that find me attractive, on dating apps, being fat and Black comes with the extra work of having to convince someone to be attracted to me. I do get dates from the apps, but I often have to spend a lot of time taking full body pictures that show just how fat I am so that, when I meet a date in person, they don’t feel duped or tricked. Sometimes I even have to add a note that I am fat to my profile as an extra layer of precaution. The pandemic has made it even more stressful to date as a fat person. Being single right now is rough. I crave the intimacy and closeness of a partner, even just a casual sexual partner, but finding one safely takes a lot of time and energy. What’s more, thanks to every article about the importance of staying in shape during a devastating pandemic, weight gain has been a source of lots of anxiety for thin and average-weight people during this time. It’s become more socially acceptable than ever for them to say they’re afraid to look like me. Having people be openly disgusted by your body type on a mass scale makes dating especially fraught, but there are also the more everyday concerns: During the pandemic, most dates I’ve gone on have included masked walks. Living in a very hilly city, that comes with lots of heavy breathing and sweating on my end, which can be…not sexy, to say the least. Fatphobia is still rampant and prevalent, and I would be naive to think that it doesn’t affect my dating life; I know it does. No matter how confident I am in my body, there will always be someone waiting to make me feel small. Luckily for me, I have a community of fat babes that I can turn to and talk to about these issues. When I have felt insecure about having a date with someone smaller, these women swoop in to reassure me that I’m worthy of love, and that if anyone shows or tells me otherwise, they are not worth my time. We can talk to each other about food, sex, dating, and the discrimination we face on intersecting levels. We champion each others’ bodies and show each other we are loved and attractive. Despite a world that bombards us with images of thin bodies and weight loss ads, we can feel protected and secure in each other. I love being single, but I’ll continue to date as I do everything else: voraciously. Slowing down now would mean letting fatphobic people dictate my dating life, which I have no interest in doing. I love the excitement of getting to know someone new, the anticipation of a kiss, all the rising tension of uncovering shared desire. But for my next date? I’ve got something more chill — and less sweaty — in mind than than a steep walk up a hill. And that’s okay, too. DashDividers_1_500x100 Welcome to The Single Files. Each installment of Refinery29’s bi-monthly column will feature a personal essay that explores the unique joys and challenges of being single right now. Have your own idea you’d like to submit? Email single.files@vice.com. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How I Overcame My Fear Of Losing A Year Of DatingYour Love Horoscope For 2021 Is HereHow COVID-19 Changed My Definition Of "The One"

  • Abcarian: The interview should have been called Meghan's Revenge

    Two decades after a tragic end for Princess Diana, nothing has really changed at Buckingham Palace.

  • Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle hadn't planned on signing streaming deals, but they needed the money for security

    Harry told Oprah he was financially cut off by the royals and that his family's security was taken away, so he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Meghan Markle compared losing her voice after marrying Prince Harry to Ariel's story in 'The Little Mermaid'

    During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle compared being "silenced" as a royal to the princess Ariel's story in "The Little Mermaid."

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State. Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain. "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said. New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

  • Tyler Perry provided Harry and Meghan a home and security in Los Angeles after their royal support was removed

    The couple stayed at Perry's home in California for three months after leaving Canada when their royal security detail was removed.

  • India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China's vaccine push: source

    India has urged the United States, Japan and Australia to invest in its vaccine production capacity, an Indian government source told Reuters, as the so-called Quad alliance tries to counter China's growing vaccine diplomacy. Beijing has committed to provide at least 463 million doses of its home-made COVID-19 vaccines through exports and donations across the world from Asia to Africa, Europe and Latin America, according to Reuters calculations. Two senior Indian officials said the Quad alliance, grouping the United States, Japan, Australia and India, was stepping up efforts to expand global vaccination to counter China's growing soft power.

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • Biden eyes trashing Trump-era rules that advocates feared would silence sexual assault survivors on college campuses

    The rules were unveiled by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the final year of the Trump administration.

  • What's causing vaccine delays in some Asian countries?

    In Asia, some vaccination programmes are either yet to begin, or are at a very early stage.

  • China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

    China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Speaking at his annual news conference, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, struck a tough line even as he outlined where the world's two biggest economies could work together.

  • Prince Harry says Diana would be sad and angry that he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey he thinks his mother would have been "very angry with how this has panned out" and sad that it did.