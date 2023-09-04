PETERSBURG – A juvenile is in custody after police believe he shot and killed a woman late Sunday night in a car on High Street.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The victim, Adrionna Brooks West, 20, of Chester, was shot around 11 p.m. Sunday in a car in the 700 block of High Street, near its intersection with South Street and University Boulevard. Police said she died at the scene.

The area was closed overnight while investigators worked on the scene. It reopened after 6 a.m. Monday.

West is Petersburg’s 14th homicide victim of 2023 and the second straight murder in which a juvenile has been charged.

The city's previous murder victims include:

Javarius Desmore, killed March 14 on Pin Oaks Drive;

Antonio Walker, killed April 5 on Henrico Street;

Shaun Hankins, killed April 24 on Leavenworth Street;

Brian Chambers, killed May 24 at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive;

Tewana Williams, killed May 27 on Talley Avenue;

Anthony Williams, killed June 3 on Gillfield Drive;

K’Von Morgan (juvenile), killed June 17 at Pecan Acres Apartments;

Ke’Asia Powell, killed June 26 on East Wythe Street;

Lucky Dwayne Burress, killed June 26 on Berkeley Avenue;

Darrell D. Morton, killed July 6 at Crater Square Apartments;

Kirk Nims, killed July 11 on Halifax Street.

Johnny Englehart Jr., killed Aug. 8 on Rome Street; and

Matthew Gibbs, 19, of Columbia, South Carolina, killed Aug. 24 on Wakefield Street.

Suspects have been arrested in six of those cases.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chester woman is Petersburg's 14th murder victim of 2023