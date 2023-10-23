Chesterfield apartment fire impacts 50 people
Fire damaged the Pavilion Place at the Waterford Apartments in Chesterfield County, Virginia on Sunday night.
Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Motorsports and off-road competition isn't the typical fodder over here at TechCrunch — unless, of course, there also happens to be a podium-winning team driving an all-electric 2023 Rivian R1T. This was the first time that a team driving an all-electric vehicle (that would be the Rivian R1T) came in first place. The Rebelle Rally, in which all-women teams competed along a 2,120-kilometer course using only paper maps, compasses, and plotters, is in its eighth year.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
