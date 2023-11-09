Chesterfield: Check out awesome pumpkin carving contest entries, winning design

The Chesterfield Human Resources team won first place for the pumpkin designed by Sarah Hackley, Laura Jensen and Robin Songer.

CHESTERFIELD — Sarah Hackley, Laura Jensen and Robin Songer won bragging rights and a cool trophy in Chesterfield's first pumpkin carving contest between county departments. The 15 entries were truly amazing.

The judges had a hard time picking a winner so they asked Chesterfield County Virginia Government Facebook friends to vote for their favorites by reacting to the pumpkin images with a like, love or laugh. Over 1,350 people voted. On Halloween, they announced the winning pumpkin which received the most reactions. The Chesterfield Human Resources team holds the title for their "Apple of Our Eye" pumpkin design.

Hackley, Jensen and Songer carved and painted their entry. They used a butternut squash to give it the appearance of an apple core. The imaginative trio adorned it with watermelon seeds and decorative leaves.

The other 14 county departments which entered the contest included: Internal Audit, Real Estate Assessment, Treasurer, Emergency Communications [day shift, mid shift, evening shift and training class], Environmental Engineering, Information Systems Technology [administration, applications and infrastructure], LaPrade Library, Building Inspection and Meadowdale Library.

Some of the entrants’ pumpkin designs were department-related. For example, the Building Inspection pumpkin designer/designers carved out a wrench, hammer and screwdriver, and the Meadowdale Library pumpkin designer/designers featured the cat from the book "Pete the Cat Checks Out the Library" book by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator James Dean.

I highly encourage you to read this story at progress-index.com to admire all the outstanding jack-o'-lanterns. Kudos to all who participated. I can't wait to see what creative minds produce next year!

