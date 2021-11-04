Chesterfield Chief defends police killing suspect: ‘Our officers don’t get paid to die’

At a news conference in Chesterfield Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz stands next to an image of the bed where a suspect was reported hiding before getting involved in a fatal shootout with Chesterfield officers Jan. 14, 2021, in the suspect’s trailer. The news conference was called to announce the arrest of a woman police said gave the suspect the handgun used in the shootout.

CHESTERFIELD — The county police chief used a press conference on the arrest of someone connected to an officer-involved fatal shooting last January to speak out against people who often criticize law enforcement's use of deadly force. His advice to them: walk a mile in police shoes.

“I would say, get out of your recliner and join a police department and put yourself in a position where you have to put yourself in harm’s way,” Chief Jeffrey Katz said Wednesday afternoon. “Our officers don’t get paid to die. They get paid to do good for others, to make a difference. Our officers did just that.”

The police department called the news conference to announce the arrest of a woman they believe gave a handgun to 36-year-old Jeffrey Kite. Kite, in turn, used the gun to shoot at officers who were trying to flush him out of the trailer where he barricaded himself for almost 12 hours to avoid arrest on violation of a protective order.

The shooting occurred Jan. 14 in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive in south Chesterfield, near Colonial Heights.

Kite was hiding under a captain's-style bed when he fired two rounds at the head of one of the officers trying to get to him. That officer and another officer then fired 47 rounds into the bed frame, striking Kite 24 times.

At a news conference in Chesterfield Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shows off what he called a scale model of the room where officers shot and killed 36-year-old Jeffrey Kite last January. The rectangle with diagonal lines represents the bed under which Kite was hiding when he shot at the officers, who then returned fire.

An autopsy on him revealed that all of the wounds were considered grazes, but the combination of them contributed to his death.

Katz said that if someone chooses to shoot at a police officer, that person can expect to have that fire returned.

”We don’t want to be involved in a gunfight,” he said, “but we absolutely will take care of business if we have to."

Katz said Kite was "cowardly" in firing at the officers. "In my opinion, he got what he deserved," the chief said, adding that he supported the two officers' actions "100 percent."

Per department protocol, the officers were put on administrative leave while an internal investigation of the shooting took place. The investigation found the shooting to be justified, and Katz said they were immediately reinstated.

"These officers acted heroically, they acted bravely," Katz said. "And I want to let you know I support their actions 100 percent, and I appreciate the work that they did and the support that their families have shown."

The standoff stemmed from a court action involving Kite and a woman he was accused of stalking. According to Katz, Kite reportedly told the woman outside of the courtroom that he could track her on his cell phone, so she contacted police, who went to serve the arrest papers. Kite allegedly saw the officers coming and barricaded himself in the trailer.

Several negotiation efforts to get him out were unsuccessful, so two SWAT officers went inside the trailer and into Kite's bedroom. When one of the officers opened a cabinet door on the bed frame, that's when Kite fired his gun and the officers returned fire.

When asked how long the entire shooting episode lasted, Katz replied, "In the amount of time you took to ask that question, the shooting's over." Later, an official estimated that length of time to be around eight seconds.

Police believe Angela House, 43, of the 9400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield, was the person who gave Kite the gun. Katz said police traced the gun to a Jan. 1 purchase at a store in Henrico County, and House was identified as the person making the purchase.

Katz had no information on how Kite and House knew each other.

House has been charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer about the buying intent, and aiding and abetting in the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Her case will be heard in federal court in Richmond.

