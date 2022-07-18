Chesterfield County dog owner to be charged after dogs attack man, leading to his death

A Chesterfield County man is facing serious charges after several of his dogs attacked a local man, who later died.

Chesterfield County deputies said they will charge Shantell Ross with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of vicious unleashed animals.

Deputies found the body of Scottie Brigman, 34, in May in the middle of Bailey Sawmill Road.

They said his clothes were shredded and he was covered in bite marks.

Deputies said Brigman was surrounded by four pit bills and the dogs contributed to his death.

The pit bulls are currently in an animal shelter, and a court will decide if they will be put down.

