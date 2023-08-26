Chesterfield County Fair forecast
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash. Grab this gizmo while it's over 40% off.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released a mug shot of former president Donald Trump after he was booked at the facility Thursday evening, on 13 felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
A weakening consumer environment continues to weigh on Foot Locker's turnaround strategy as the company expects comparable sales to decline by the most in more than a decade.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
The annual Gamescom trade fair opens its doors today, but you don’t have to be in Germany to participate in the game reveals and updates. All of the good stuff is being streamed live, beginning with the opening night event, hosted by gaming journalist and former Spike TV host Geoff Keighley. For those of us far from Europe, the event starts streaming at 2PM ET.
Lowe's stock popped on Tuesday as slower DIY spending didn't deter the company from reiterating its full-year outlook and improving margins during the quarter.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
Two of the 19 people charged with crimes stemming from former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia turned themselves in for arrest and booking at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
SUSE, the German Linux vendor and acquirer of enterprise tools like Rancher and NeuVector, has had its fair share of owners since it was founded in 1992. Then Attachmate and Micro Focus merged in 2014, only to sell off SUSE to private equity firm EQT Partners in 2018, which then took it public with an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the heady days of summer 2021. EQT remained SUSE's largest shareholder throughout its time in the public markets, owning 79% of all shares.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.