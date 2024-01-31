Chesterfield County family prays for justice in 13-year-old’s shooting death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Laura Vazquez can easily rattle off her late brother’s joys in life.

“His favorite color is green and red. He loved his pigs, his farm, his family. Anything that we asked him to do for us, he did it,” said Laura Vazquez.

It’s only been a few days since Vazquez lost one of her 10 siblings, 13-year-old Jacob Duncan. She says the pain of that loss will last forever.

RELATED: Extra law enforcement at Chesterfield County schools following possible threat

Jacob’s sisters say he wasn’t supposed to die in a drive-by shooting on Friday. They say he was an innocent bystander, standing out outside his home on Bennett Road southeast of Pageland. He was loved and cherished by everyone.

His family members say while they grieve, their number one priority is finding the person who took Jacob – their joy.

Laura Vazquez recounts the moments leading up to her brother’s death.

“He was just he was gone too soon. And he was all about family,” Vazquez said.

Investigators say the bullet wasn’t meant for him.

“My siblings and some close friends were outside,” Vazquez recalls. “They heard gunshots and everyone ducked because of the gunshots. And my sister turned around first and saw my brother. It was so much happening at once that no one noticed. At first, they were paying attention to the gunshots.”

Jacob’s other older sister Mireya Flores was there when Jacob was shot. She describes him as her best friend. He went everywhere with her. That day, they were headed to the store.

City of Darlington sues engineer, grant administrator, contractor, insurer over $3M construction ‘failure’

“He was at our home as he should be to feel safe,” said Flores. “He didn’t deserve any of this. He’s a loving, amazing soul, that didn’t do nothing but want the best for anybody around him.”

Jacob’s death took people surprise — including classmates. Officials say a student posted on Facebook about a retaliatory shooting at New Heights Middle where Jacob attended.

That led to increased security around campuses. Officials say the threatening post was determined not to be credible and had no connection to the shooting.

The student will be charged for the social media threat.

New Heights Middle School was one of two Chesterfield County Schools with increased police presence this week.

“We will get justice for him. And his name will forever live through us,” Flores said.

Vazquez is still looking for answers.

“Someone that’s watching this knows more than what they put on,” she said. “Y’all need to bring justice to his name. He did not deserve this at all. There is no reason that he should have lost his life for this.”

The family is selling T-shirts that read “Forever 13” in Jacob’s memory. The family is planning a lantern release for the younger siblings who won’t be at his funeral, and those close to him in school. Anyone is welcome.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

If you have any information, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.