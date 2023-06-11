Chesterfield County inmate escapes jail, sheriff’s office says

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate.

On Saturday night, deputies announced they were looking for Emanuel Bedford, who escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center around 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Bedford is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

