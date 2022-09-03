Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions

A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims.

The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Michael H. Boatwright, 33, and Stephanie Michelle Nea Napier, 29, both of Chesterfield, South Carolina, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“These thefts weren’t just a matter of swiping letters from private citizens’ rural mailboxes: Boatwright and Napier took their crimes several steps further by using that mail to steal sensitive information and individuals’ identities,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “They will now be held accountable for invading the privacy and financial security of innocent victims.”

ALSO READ: 1 killed after collision in Chesterfield County, troopers say

According to court documents and proceedings, Boatwright and Napier said that from November 2020 to June 2021, they drove around Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes, taking personal identifying information from the mail, and using it to access and control their victims’ bank accounts.

Using the personal information, the two stole or tried to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims, including those in the Statesboro, area with actual and attempted losses of almost $1.5 million.

A spokesperson from The United States Postal Inspection Service said it will continue to investigate and go after mail thieves.

“Even the most cunning criminals can’t elude the team effort of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies tasked with pursuing them,” said U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Craig Reno.

ALSO READ: Deputies investigating if group of dogs are responsible for man’s death in Chesterfield County

The case is being investigated by the Jacksonville, Florida and Savannah, Georgia offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with help with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Statesboro Police Department.

Story continues

It is prosecuted by the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Porter.

(WATCH BELOW: Chesterfield Schools release video from inside bus during crash)















