Chesterfield man dies in crash on I-270 near Dougherty Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man died Saturday after clipping a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, the crash occurred just before 12:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270, just south of Dougherty Ferry Road.

The highway patrol claims a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling in lane 4 and attempted to merge into lane 3. The rear left side of the Kia struck the front end of a 1999 Freightliner Conventional. The Kia slammed against the concrete center and overturned.

The driver of the Kia, Guy Porter, was rushed to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead just before 12:50 p.m. Porter was 65.

The highway patrol said Porter was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

