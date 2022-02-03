Chesterfield man faces homicide charge over bicyclist's death

CHESTERFIELD - A 20-year-old motorist was speeding when he fatally struck a bicyclist here late last year, authorities allege.

Dylan Weatherwalks of Chesterfield faces a homicide charge in connection with the death of Julie Gelezniak, 62, of Stratford, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

The accident occurred as a group of bicyclists were pedaling on the 100 block of Sykesville Road in Chesterfield shortly after noon on Dec. 4.

A State Police analysis found Weatherwalks was speeding at 75 mph as he approached the cyclists on a two-lane road with no shoulders.

Both the motorist and the bicyclists were traveling southbound in an area with a 50 mph speed limit, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It alleged Weatherwalks was attempting to pass the bicyclists on a hill when he encountered an oncoming vehicle. His pickup truck then veered back into the bicyclists' lane, striking Gelezniak.

The bicyclist, a former Stratford council member, was flown to an area hospital where she died later that afternoon.

Weatherwalks, of the 700 block of Monmouth Road, is charged with vehicular homicide.

The charge is only an allegation. Weatherwalks has not been convicted in the case.

Weatherwalks also was issued traffic summonses for speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, and improper passing, the prosecutor's office said.

.He was being held Thursday in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

