Chesterfield man sentenced for Delaware County shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Chesterfield man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a 2020 shooting in western Delaware County.

James Nicholas Abbott, 44, had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

However, a plea bargain specified Abbott's sentence could not exceed seven years. Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling last week imposed a seven-year sentence — three years of incarceration followed by four years on probation.

Abbott was arrested in August 2020 after he was accused of shooting a Sulphur Springs man along Delaware County Road 700-S, just east of County Road 875-W, First responders reported finding that victim with two gunshot wounds in one of his legs.

Authorities said the shooting victim had tried to tie a belt around his leg "to make a tourniquet to control bleeding," according to an affidavit.

That court document identified the shooting victim as the former husband of a woman Abbott was then dating.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital — as was Abbott, who investigators said had accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Dowling gave Abbott credit for one day already spent in the Delaware County jail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the shooting victim.

In other court news:

Dealing sentence: A New Castle man who pleaded guilty to dealing in meth was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison.

Ry Anthony Miller, 42, was at first charged, last April, with a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, but he pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Henry Circuit Court 2 Judge Kit Crane last week imposed a 12-year sentence with two years suspended. Miller also received credit for 323 days already spent in jail.

