Chesterfield man shot to death at Petersburg motel. It’s the second murder of the year.

PETERSBURG — Police say Friday night’s shooting at a motel in the southeastern portion of town has now turned into the second death investigation of the week.

Stephen Harris, 31, of Chesterfield County, was shot multiple times shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the California Inn on County Drive, Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. He died later at a local hospital.

No motive was given for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield man shot to death at Petersburg motel, police say