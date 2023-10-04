Chesterfield man shot to death Tuesday night in Hopewell

HOPEWELL – A Chesterfield man has died after being shot multiple times Tuesday night inside a car in northeastern Hopewell.

Authorities found the victim, 21-year-old Marciano Thorne, around 9:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of High Avenue, according to a Hopewell Police email. He was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell where he later died.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Liberty Avenue about a block away from where Thorne was discovered.

Police have not released a motive or any suspect information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective William Martin at (804) 541-2284 or submit it anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

Tuesday’s incident marked the sixth murder in Hopewell this year, one less than the total at this same time in 2022.

