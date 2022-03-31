Chesterfield Police say 'altercation' led to death of county woman, arrest of Dinwiddie man

CHESTERFIELD — A Dinwiddie County man is behind bars after police allege he shot and killed a woman following a disturbance outside a county residence.

Zachary Allen Murray, 22, of the 11000 block of Scotts Road in DeWitt, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Zachary Allen Murray

Chesterfield Police said Murray is accused of killing Madison R. Hudson, 27, of the 14000 block of Ramblewood Drive in the Enon area of Chesterfield, outside a residence on Alfalfa Lane in northern Chesterfield. Police were called to the house shortly before 12:20 a.m. for a shooting, and upon arrival, they found Hudson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. The shooting was the result of what police called an "altercation" between them at the residence.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about it is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Dinwiddie man charged with murder of Enon woman in Chesterfield