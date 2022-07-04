Chesterfield Police arrest man in connection with attempted robbery in Target parking lot

CHESTER — A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and attempted to rob a shopper Sunday morning in the parking lot of a department store.

Thomas M. Bartlett, 43, of Shackleford in King & Queen County, has been charged with attempted robbery, abduction and malicious wounding in the incident, which took place around 9 a.m. at the Target store on Route 1 and Weir Road. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.

According to reports, the woman was walking toward the store when she was approached by a man who demanded money from her, then assaulted her before running away. Several hours later, a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted at a shopping center near Target by an officer on patrol. That man, later identified as Bartlett, was arrested.

Police did not release the age of the woman or the extent of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251; or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police pick up man in attempted robbery in parking lot