Chesterfield Police confirm body found last week is missing man

CHESTER – Chesterfield Police say a body found five days ago on Ruffin Mill Road belongs to a man who went missing from a hotel the week before.

A police spokesperson said in an email that the state medical examiner had identified the body as 48-year-old Jason E. Tresham. Tresham was last seen June 27 at a hotel in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road and reported missing by his family two days later.

The body was found July 7 in the 2800 block of Ruffin Mill Road near the entrance to the Ruffin Mill Center business park.

The spokesperson said there were no signs of foul play, but an investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips mobile app.

When police announced Tresham’s disappearance, they said he might be in need of medication. A family friend posted on Facebook then that Tresham was a disabled veteran who suffered from diabetes.

