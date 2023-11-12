Chesterfield Police continue investigation into shooting of VSU police officer early Sunday

Flanked by police from Chesterfield County, Virginia State University, Petersburg and Virginia State Police, VSU assistant vice president for communications Gwen Williams Dandridge speaks to reporters Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center. Dandridge and the officers provided an update on the shooting of a VSU Police officer earlier in the day.

ETTRICK – The Virginia State University police officer shot early Sunday morning while trying to break up a dispute just off campus has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, the university announced Sunday afternoon.

Officer Bruce Foster, 39, is the first officer in the history of the campus police department to be shot on duty, VSU police chief David Bragg told a news conference Sunday at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center. He was shot around 1:30 a.m. after responding to an altercation that Bragg said started on campus and continued onto Boisseau Street about 150 yards from the campus.

Officer Bruce Foster

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and as of Sunday night was still on the loose. VSU put the campus on lockdown immediately after the shots were fired, but that lockdown was lifted shortly after noon when authorities determined that school safety was no longer in jeopardy.

Chesterfield Police Capt. Randy Horowitz, whose agency is leading the investigation, said they believe only one person fired the shots that hit Foster. However, the department is looking for “multiple subjects” who were involved in the altercation.

“We want to identify everyone who was there,” Horowitz said.

Authorities were reticent to release many details about the events that led to the shooting, including its motive, because of the ongoing investigation. Police departments from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Petersburg and the state have agreed to send officers onto campus to assist with the investigation.

Bragg also said he has been in touch with the FBI and Secret Service about the case but did not say how the feds would be involved.

Not much was revealed about the suspects or anyone else involved in the dispute. Both Bragg and Horowitz said it was not believed that the shooter or any of the others were affiliated with VSU either as students or staff.

They confirmed that the person with whom Foster was speaking when he was shot was not the person who pulled the trigger.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available. Horowitz said investigators are reviewing doorbell cameras from around the scene as well as Foster’s body-cam footage.

Foster was wearing a full set of body armor, but Bragg said the presence of that armor did not blunt the extent of Foster’s injuries.

'We are a family'

Dandridge said the shooting “impacts our community greatly.”

“We are a family here at Virginia State University, and our campus police officers are indeed a very intricate part of that family,” she told reporters. “That’s the way our police officers treat our students and our employees, and that’s the way we treat our police officers.”

Counselors have been provided to help students and staff deal with their emotions following the shooting, Dandridge said. Bragg added that counseling is also available to others within VSU’s 30-officer force.

Foster has been with VSU Police for five years. Bragg said it was Foster’s first law-enforcement job, and in that time, he had developed “a spotless record.”

Virginia State University police chief David Bragg speaks to reporters Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

“He is an outstanding officer,” Bragg said, adding later that he was able to speak with Foster earlier in the day.

Classes on Monday will not be altered by Sunday morning’s events, but Dandridge added that students would be excused from attending class if they felt uneasy about venturing out.

The scene of the shooting was near dormitories, Bragg said, but there were no reports of student injuries or dorm damage. The campus “was really quiet” Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the chief noted, and there were no indications of students being out of their dorms at the time.

Bragg said the area around the shooting scene was “a high-visibility area” and one that he had deemed an area of concern, although he did not elaborate. Foster had been assigned to work that area.

Devyn Nobles, a 20-year-old junior manufacturing and engineering major from Las Vegas, called the incident “very tragic.” Nobles is executive vice president of the VSU Student Government Association and said he interacts with VSU police almost daily due to his role.

“It’s very disappointing,” Nobles said. He said the role of SGA in the future of the investigation will be “voicing the concerns of the students.”

“We are pretty much the first point of contact from the students’ point of view,” he added. “Obviously students were very nervous, scared when things were happening, and those are concerns that will be brought up,”

Dandridge said VSU officials would meet sometime Monday to discuss the ramifications of the shooting. A statement from VSU president Dr. Makola Abdullah is forthcoming.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: VSU offers update on condition of shot police officer