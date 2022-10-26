Chesterfield Police credit vest with saving life of officer shot at close range in Chester

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police say a bulletproof vest likely saved the life of one of two officers shot Tuesday night during an altercation with what police called "an emotionally disturbed person" at a Chester apartment community.

Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said the officer was shot once in the chest as he grappled with the person inside an apartment on Timsberry Circle in the Broadwater community. Katz said the vest the officer was wearing "stopped the bullet from entering his body."

A second officer who was in the apartment came to his partner's aid and was shot in the leg by the suspect, Katz said. During the fracas, the suspect was also shot.

All three are expected to physically survive their injuries, Katz said.

The incident happened while the officers were responding to a call inside the apartment. Katz said. One of the officers was downstairs with the suspect while the second was upstairs speaking with family members. At some point, the suspect downstairs became agitated and shot the officer.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no updates in the investigation including possible charges, a police department spokesperson said.

In his statement, Katz acknowledged the potential dangers his officers face every time they respond to a call.

"This is a scary time, but we will get through this together and we will ensure sufficient support is made available to all impacted," he said.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Two officers, suspect, shot in disturbance at Chesterfield apartment