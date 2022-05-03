Chesterfield police cruiser struck twice, school told to shelter in place

May 3—CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield School was forced to shelter in place briefly early Tuesday afternoon as a vehicle fled from police onto the narrow Old Chesterfield Road near the school.

At one point, the older model Chevrolet Silverado reached speeds of 70 mph, which prompted police to discontinue the pursuit, according to a statement issued by Chesterfield police.

The driver was last reported traveling west on Route 9 toward Vermont at a high rate of speed. Chesterfield is in western Cheshire County and borders the Connecticut River.

Police said the vehicle twice struck a police cruiser as police tried to approach the driver at the Ames Performance store shortly before 1 p.m.

The vehicle had a Massachusetts registration, and initial calls said the driver and a passenger were acting suspiciously at another retailer, Howard's Leather.