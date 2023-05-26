Chesterfield Police say domestic disturbance responsible for woman's death early Friday

CHESTERFIELD – A woman is dead and another hurt after what police called a domestic disturbance early Friday morning in the Brevard neighborhood in the county’s southern end.

Chesterfield Police were alerted to the situation shortly before 6 a.m. when one of the victims arrived at the Prince George ER on Temple Avenue with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the emergency center.

When officers responded to the woman’s residence in the 19200 block of Brevard Drive, they found a second woman who also was injured. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The dead woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police have not yet released how either woman was injured or what started the dispute.

“At this point, the investigation indicates this is a domestic-related incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community,” police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said in an email to The Progress-Index.

The Brevard neighborhood is located off Branders Bridge Road near Colonial Heights.

Anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. That information can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police say domestic disturbance caused woman's death