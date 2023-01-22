Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction at county shopping center

These surveillance photos from Chesterfield Towne Center show the three people involved in a possible abduction Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the shopping center. The car shown is the one police say the victim was forced into and driven away.

MIDLOTHIAN — Chesterfield Police are investigating the possibility of an abduction Saturday night at a county shopping center.

Witnesses told police that two males began fighting with the victim and then forced him into the backseat of a sports-utility vehicle. Police said the vehicle was gray and appeared to be either an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.

The SUV drove out of the parking lot of the mall and fled the scene.

Police released mall surveillance photos showing the three people involved and the vehicle in which they left.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the three people involved is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. That info may also be shared through the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Fight, possible abduction reported Saturday at Chesterfield mall