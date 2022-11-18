Chesterfield Police investigating homicide in Chester with 'multiple' victims

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have launched a death investigation after officers doing a welfare check at a residence off Hopkins Road uncovered a murder scene involving several victims.

The gruesome discovery was made shortly after 5 a.m. at a house on Laurel Oak Road. Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon said the officers were responding to a call of a disturbance there and found "multiple" victims inside. The exact number of victims was not immediately released because Caroon said they are still working to notify the victims' families.

Caroon said the officers searched the house to see if survivors were left inside. They found none.

"This does not appear to be a random incident," Caroon said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips website or mobile app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police launch investigation into 'multiple' homicides