CHESTER − Chesterfield Police are looking for a man they say held up a vape store early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the lone gunman robbed Smokie’s Lounge Smoke Shop on Wood’s Edge Road around 5 a.m. After demanding the money, the suspect ran from the store.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect wore a black mask, a gray hoodie, dark pants and black shoes. He is about 5-feet-6 with a medium build.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police look for suspect in vape-store robbery