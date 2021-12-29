Chesterfield Police say man found shot to death in Chester-area neighborhood

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday in a neighborhood in the Ironbridge community.

A department statement said officers were called to the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive around 5:45 p.m. on a report of shots being fired. They found the victim suffering from an undisclosed gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

Police did not release any other details of the case, including any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield Police investigate shooting death in county neighborhood