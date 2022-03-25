Chesterfield Police seek suspect who robbed a Chester convenience store Thursday night

Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
·1 min read
Chesterfield Police released these surveillance photos of the suspect in a robbery at the ReFresh convenience store at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Osborne Road in Chester Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Chesterfield Police released these surveillance photos of the suspect in a robbery at the ReFresh convenience store at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Osborne Road in Chester Thursday, March 24, 2022.

CHESTER — A convenience store here was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. at the ReFresh store at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Osborne Road. Police said a man walked into the store, showed the cashier a gun and then ran.

No one was reported injured.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as 5-feet-8 with a large build, and was last seen wearing a white mask, gray hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app.ex.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chester convenience store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

Recommended Stories