Chesterfield Police seek suspect who robbed a Chester convenience store Thursday night

CHESTER — A convenience store here was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. at the ReFresh store at the corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Osborne Road. Police said a man walked into the store, showed the cashier a gun and then ran.

No one was reported injured.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as 5-feet-8 with a large build, and was last seen wearing a white mask, gray hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app.ex.com.

