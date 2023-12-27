Chesterfield to purchase Safe Haven Baby Box

Dec. 27—CHESTERFIELD — Debbie Dunham didn't plan to attend a recent dinner at the Anderson Country Club, but luck or providence was on her side.

Dunham didn't know she would be named "Woman of the Year," by the Madison County Women's Republican Club.

After accepting the award, she solicited donations for The Town of Chesterfield's Safe Haven Baby Box. The box is a space where babies can be surrendered safely.

The boxes are on par with Indiana's Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to surrender a baby without being prosecuted.

"As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby," according to the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services website.

Dunham needed to raise $11,000 to purchase the box, which she hoped to do by the end of the year. She raised $13,000.

"People thought it'd be kind of tough to raise that much money. I just really believed that if it was meant to happen, (it would happen)," she said.

The box is estimated to take eight weeks to build.

Additional funds will be raised to pay for the box's installation. Dunham did not name names but said the money will be raised.

Additional considerations will be made before the box is operational.

Chesterfield will be the fourth municipality in Madison County with a baby box. The others are at the Edgewood, Elwood and Pendleton fire stations.

Jamey Burrows, chief for East Madison Fire Protection Territory, said the box should be in operation some time in April.

The fire department will manage the box, and will make sure any surrendered baby is taken to the proper authorities.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.