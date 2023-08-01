DINWIDDIE – State police are investigating a drive-by shooting on southbound Interstate 85 Tuesday morning that sent a young woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on southbound I-85 near the U.S. Route 1 exit, about a mile south of the Petersburg city line. State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the victim was driving her 2017 Kia Optima when she was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Shehan said the driver crossed over the southbound lanes and crashed onto the highway’s right shoulder at the exit to Route 1 northbound.

The victim is a 19-year-old from South Chesterfield County, Shehan said.

Southbound traffic on I-85 at the crime scene is moving smoothly. Only the northbound ramp remained closed as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Virginia State Police by calling (804) 609-5656 or dial #77 from a cell phone. That info can also be shared through email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield woman shot while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie County