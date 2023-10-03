Chesterton High School teacher fired, accused of inappropriate relationship with former student

PORTER COUNTY - A former teacher at Chesterton High School in northwest Indiana has been arrested on child seduction charges.

On Monday, the Porter County Sheriff's Police took 30-year-old Dakota McCoy into custody after an arrest warrant was issued earlier in the day.

McCoy, of Valparaiso, is facing three counts of child seduction and one count of obstruction of justice.

The arrest stems from two separate investigations, one of which was initiated by the Chesterton Police Department and the other conducted internally by the school. Both investigations began on September 14, following allegations made by a Chesterton High School graduate. The former student reported she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with McCoy while he was an instructional assistant more than five years ago.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson emphasized the seriousness of the allegations.

"Since the time these serious allegations came to light, the Chesterton Police Department’s Investigative Division has made this investigation its top priority," he said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Police is urging anyone who may have information related to this case to contact 219-926-1136.