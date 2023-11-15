Chesterville man accused of sexually assaulting young girl over 10 months

Nov. 15—FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl between Jan. 1 and Oct. 11.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Norman Pelletier, 75, of Chesterville on the felony charge of gross sexual assault on Nov. 2. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Pelletier is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington in lieu of $20,000 bail or, in the alternative, $8,500 plus a supervised release agreement.

Detective David Davol received a District Attorney Office referral from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 11. He conducted an investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit he filed with a Farmington court.

Davol wrote that he attended an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington with a DHHS caseworker.

Pelletier was also interviewed by Davol and Lt. Detective David St. Laurent before he was arrested.

